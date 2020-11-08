West London streetwear imprint FADER MIEN have marked their return to the game with a brand new collection titled 'Not For Everyone'

FADER MIEN launched back in 2018, immediately turning the heads of the likes of Yxng Bane, Headie One and AJ Tracey – who donned a leather jacket from their 'Broke' collection on the cover of his debut album from that year. Since then, the label has undergone internal structure changes switching up several processes and systems in order to handle the output.

After reflecting on several learning experiences and carefully considering the next progression of the label, FADER MIEN are now back with a cleanly-executed new collection of unisex streetwear staples for AW20. The 'Not For Everyone' range was designed throughout quarantine with 'MIEN' – "a person's appearance or manner, especially as an indication of their character or mood" – in mind.

Speaking about the collection, founder Sharif Kouthoofd said: "We are always told to listen to the voice of reason and then strongly encouraged to join forces with others unwillingly. Being our authentic self, is the way we can truly express our creativity and our perspective on life. The power inherited within individuality is a potent force. Pulled together, it is unstoppable for the right intentions."

"During this pandemic it has been very difficult as a fashion brand to create a new collection due to the limitations imposed by the government. We hope that the 'Not For Everyone' collection inspire people that being yourself and embracing your creativeness is still fully achievable even when in unprecedented times."

Comprised of a series of drops, the AW20 range will feature 'timeless wardrobe pieces' that are kept simple and sophisticated for the colder season ahead. Featuring refined pieces such as high-quality cotton jersey hoodies, tees shorts and joggers though to cosy flannels and coats, the range offers subtle luxury in a both bright and understated colourways – with pieces arriving in bolder white, blues and oranges as neutral browns, blacks and greys.

The collection also marks an exciting new chapter in the FADER MIEN story. While Sharif designed the latest collection to "tell personal stories through the clothes we create", AW20 is also the beginning of a considered movement from within the company. The overall aims and vision for FADER MIEN following the launch of the collection is clear: "We want to build the biggest interactive community, create timeless wardrobe pieces and to inspire the uninspired by telling meaningful stories."

The first AW20 'Not For Everyone' drop launches tonight at 8pm from the FADER MIEN website. Get a closer look at the collection lookbook below.