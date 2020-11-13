With its new Modern Tailoring capsule, Dior is keeping the art of couture at the forefront by way of some reinterpretations and deconstructions at the hands of creative director Kim Jones.

Designed to assist men as they go about their day-to-day duties, the Modern Tailoring arm of the Dior Men division is represented across a trio of crafted looks: a double-breasted jacket with a structured cut, a Harrington shape bringing together a refined take on comfort, and a workwear approach. Each Modern Tailoring creation is also complemented by a corresponding—or, if the wearer so chooses, mismatched—bottom.

To give the collection a proper rollout, Jones and a number of creatives—including actors, models, and more—were photographed by Brett Lloyd.

Below, see a selection of campaign images and product shots of the collection, which also features the new B27 sneakers and the CD loafers.

And below, peep a presentation of the Modern Tailoring capsule for Dior Men in video form: