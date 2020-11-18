The classic Wallabee has received another rework.

Following collaborations with A Bathing Ape, Carhartt WIP, and Patta, Clarks Originals has teamed up with New York-based Aimé Leon Dore to reimagine its staple shoe design. The collaborative collection offers four exclusive versions of the Wallabee, each hand-crafted in Portugal from responsibly sourced, premium material.

The shoes feature a leather collar and binding, dual branded fobs, the classic crepe outsole, as well as a Casentino wool upper, which gives the designs a distinctive ringlet texture. The Clarks Originals x Aimé Leon Dore range consists of four colorways: the more versatile beige and black options, and the standout forest green and bright orange versions.

Aimé Leon Dore also reenlisted Nas to help model the forthcoming collection in a series of lookbook images shared on Instagram.

The collection will be available exclusively at Aimé Leon Dore's locations and online store beginning this Friday. The shoes will hit other retailers on Nov. 25.