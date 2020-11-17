Carhartt WIP have unveiled their latest collaborative offering, partnering with six independent record labels for the release of their 'Relevant Parties Vol. 1' collection.

Following the recent launch of their podcast of the same name, the six labels involved – DFA, Ninja Tune, Stones Throw, Ghostly International, Jazzy Sport and Public Possession – get bespoke, co-branded pieces as part of the new range, which comprises t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and more.

To celebrate the launch, NTS is holding 12 hours of shows made up of back-to-back two hour slots curated by each label and hosted by the likes of James Murphy from DFA and Little Dragon from Ninja Tune.

Expect the second volume of Relevant Partiesto follow in early 2021, celebrating another six independent record labels.

Check out the 'Relevant Parties Vol.1' lookbook below and cop the collection via the Carhartt WIP website now.