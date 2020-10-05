For Rhuge's new collaboration, the brand has teamed-up with the Los Angeles Lakers for a small collection featuring both brand's logos.

The new collection of three hats is inspired by Rhuigi Villaseñor's passion for basketball and American culture in general. The collaboration, which shows love for the city of Los Angeles and its most iconic sports team, includes three snapbacks in different colorways, each featuring the Lakers logo. The aesthetics of both Rhuge and the Lakers are in play here, across a black colorway, a white and black colorway, and an all-black variant.

Image via Rhude

Despite the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rhuge has been able to pivot in some interesting ways throughout 2020. Speaking with us earlier this year, Villaseñor explained that plans had to change but the brand has been able to ensure its employees are as safe as possible. "We had a really, really amazing calendar plan for the year. In January I just did my first show and I think I almost prepared myself for all the things that were planned out from March until the end of the year," he explained. "And just like anyone else, I think we were all devastated and shocked, but it's hard for me to make it all about myself. I came from a place of the people that are enabled to pivot and thankfully survive this."

Check out more pictures from the collection below and pick up any of the items exclusively at www.neweracap.com, www.rh-ude.com, and www.lakersstore.com.

Image via Rhude

Image via Rhude