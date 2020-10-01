In light of Black History Month this month in the UK, Danielle Faith Ross' RAUS label has dropped off some new merch before the release of the new Autumn/ Winter collection.

Ross, who has formerly worked with her cousin Samuel Ross at his pionerring brand A-COLD-WALL*, designed the new range with a purpose "to highlight and promote unity amongst us all." On the new drop, RAUS' insignia comes full-circle on this T-shirt alongside a prominent hand-drawn Back To Equality slogan, inspired by one of the brand's team members' favourite films.

The main graphic features a globe being held by two different coloured hands to represent all nationalities, which interlocks with the RAUS emblem and small text to the right which reads 'RAUS 2020'.

Each piece of merch is cut from soft cotton-jersey in a comfortably loose fit that can be donned with a pair of jeans or RAUS Cargo pants.

You can cop the pieces from www.rausstudio.com/merch now and check out the pieces from the 'Back To Unity' collection below.