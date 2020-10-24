The wait is almost over. The inaugural Brother Vellies by Pyer Moss shoe collection is dropping this weekend.

The footwear range made its debut in September 2019 during Pyer Moss' New York Fashion Week runway show at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre. The men's and women's designs were part of the brand's Collection 3, which was heavily inspired by Black women's contributions to music—specifically within the rock 'n' roll genre.

Kerby Jean-Raymond, the founder and designer of Pyer Moss, recently spoke about the collection and his experience working with Aurora James, founder/creative director of Brother Vellies.

"I am proud of what my friend Aurora and I created," Jean-Raymond told Vogue. "Collection 3 was partly inspired by Sister Rosetta Tharpe and other Black women in music, so honoring their contributions by collaborating with Brother Vellies felt like home."

Brother Vellies by Pyer Moss delivers seven shoe designs that include high-heels, sock booties, and a knee-high boot that features artwork by recently exonerated artist Richard Phillips.

"I think that Kerby is a part of an important new wave of creative people across the country who are not afraid to create their own systems and modes of transportation and operation," James told Vogue, "which is what the world needs more of—creative freedom and liberation."

You can check out the Brother Vellies by Pyer Moss footwear designs above and below. The collection will be available at noon ET this Saturday at PyerMoss.com and BrotherVellies.com.