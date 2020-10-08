Fresh from linking up with Happy Mondays for a loud new capsule collection last month, Palace have unveiled another surpise collaboration, linking up with legendary British cyling imprint Rapha to equip the EF Pro Cycling team for this year’s Giro d’Italia.

The team has been supported by Rapha since 2019, and in this year the team will don another visually vivid kit designed by the skate imprint, who are never ones to shy away from providing unconventional uniforms.

It's another big move from Palace into the world of sport, following the London-based label designing high-performance gear worn by adidas tennis players at Wimbledon in 2018, a golf collection worn by PGA pros, and last year's game-changing capsule with adidas and Juventus.

Now Palace are back doing what they do best, with every element of the collection given the usual crazy visual treaments the label are renowned for, with each striking design featuring a full-blown, all-over psychedelic graphic.

The EF jersey also features a sporting duck mascot, a theme continues onto the team's POC helmets – which are designed to look like duck's bill. The controversial attire has already seen the EF team fined by UCL Cycling – who deemed the gear "non-compliant".

All of the pieces are due to release via the Palace and Rapha web stores tomorrow on October 9. Take a look at the collection in the gallery below.