Luh Kel has linked up with the New York fashion brand FELT for a collab collection in celebration of his new project.

The collection borrows its name from the project's title, L.O.V.E., and sees the acronym (Loss of Valuable Emotions) emblazoned across a number of pieces including T-shirts, hoodies, and long-sleeve tees.

Earlier this month, the R&B artist came through with a new Millicent Hailes-directed video for his single "Real," produced by the legendary Scott Storch. Speaking on how the track came together, Luh Kel pointed to the universality of the lyrics and noted how special it was to get a chance at working with the Grammy-winning producer.

"I think a lot of people can relate to that in-between of being so in love with a person and not knowing if they're as invested in you as you are in them," Luh Kel said. "It's something I've had some first-hand experience with."

Get a closer look at the L.O.V.E. collection, available to shop here starting Friday, below. And to pre-save/pre-order Luh Kel's L.O.V.E., peep this link.

Image via Luh Kel x FELT

