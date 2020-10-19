Building on Kith founder Ronnie Fieg's longtime adoration for the BMW aesthetic, both brands today announced a multi-faceted partnership aiming to fuse together the unique DNA of the two iconic design voices.

The newly unveiled Kith for BMW collection sees this collaboration spread across 93 different styles of apparel and accessories, which makes the collection Kith's largest yet. For car enthusiasts, the collection also features a number of items specifically designed with driving in mind, including microfiber towels and license plate frames.

Fieg also worked closely with the BMW team to rebuild his personal 1989 E30 M3, which is cited in a press released as a "major source of inspiration" in the collab collection. The one-of-one car features the majority of its original pieces while also implementing updates that draw from the aesthetic seen across the Kith for BMW collection.

The Kith for BMW 2020 collection drops Oct. 23 via Kith flagships in the U.S. and Japan and all U.S. and EU shop-in-shops, as well as at 11 a.m. ET via the Kith site. Below, see a selection of lookbook and campaign images from the expansive collection.

