At the top of the year, we learned that Louis Vuitton had a partnership on the way from the NBA. Now, we may have gotten a glimpse at another rumored aspect of that collaboration in the form of a keepall bag.

Footage of the bags in multiple colorways, including one clip that appears to have come from Kendrick Nunn, have made the rounds in recent days. The pieces carry the NBA symbol and are paired with Louis Vuitton’s signature repeating pattern approach to logos.

This latest possible peek arrives just days after, per a Highsnobiety report, fans got a rumored look at a Louis Vuitton x NBA boot. At the time of this writing, Louis Vuitton had not confirmed either rumored piece.

The fashion and sports industries, of course, have been greatly affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This has resulted in constantly shifting schedules, and for a number of fashion houses, a more online-based approach to unveiling new collections. Similarly, the expected method of rollout for the previously reported Louis Vuitton and NBA collaboration has surely been altered.

Take, for example, this report from i-D in January that stated that the inaugural LV x NBA collection was then projected to launch in October surrounding the start of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.