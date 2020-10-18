Paris’ iconic Grand Palais is collaborating with Perrotin Gallery to host an art scavenger hunt, where participants are invited to search for 20 free artworks by 20 artists, including a piece by Takashi Murakami.

Called “Wanted!,” the project will take place over the course of 48 hours, from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, and is free of charge, The Art Newspaper reports. Besides Murakami, there will be artwork from other artists also represented by Perrotin, including Daniel Arsham, Emily Mae Smith, and JR.

“The rules are simple,” an Instagram post on the gallery’s page reads. “20 artworks by Perrotin artists will be concealed in the empty nave of the Grand Palais. If you find one, you leave with it.” Each session is 50 minutes max—and, in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines—each time slot is limited to 500 people with face masks required.

"I am hugely grateful to my artists for their commitment and belief in this wild project," Emmanuel Perrotin told the publication. "This is a rare moment. I love the idea of doing this as a gift to the city of Paris, as a moment of solidarity and joy.”

The genesis of the project occurred seven years ago, when Perrotin visited the historic location when it was empty to see if it’d be a good fit for another project. “During this visit, I happened to ask how much it cost to rent the Grand Palais,” he explained. “Ever since, I have kept this idea in my mind.”

The Grand Palais is set to close until next year for renovations, which makes the treasure hunt a must for those who revere what has to be one of the most indelible buildings in all of Paris. And if you happen to walk away with a Murakami, that's cool too.