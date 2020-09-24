A men's capsule collection from Rihanna's famed Savage X Fenty line is arriving soon.

On Thursday, prospective buyers were informed of the impending launch, which is notably accompanied by a range of campaign images featuring Christian Combs, son of Sean "Diddy" Combs. As explained in a report from Women's Wear Daily, though the collection is indeed being billed as a "men's collection," Combs and Rihanna—who collaborated on the drop—thankfully agree that, as with anything else from the brand, these pieces are actually intended to be worn and embraced by all.

"I wanted to create men's wear styles that everyone can wear," Rihanna said on Thursday. "And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men's, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator."

The previously announced Amazon Prime special Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 will feature Combs modeling pieces from the fall 2020 line, which includes an 11-piece collection constituted of men’s boxers, boxer briefs, and trunks, as well as a smoking jacket and satin pant styled with monogram print. The price point for the pieces ranges from $12.92 to $69.95. The launch is Friday, Oct. 2.

Ahead of the launch, Combs talked with Cam Wolf for GQ, resulting in a discussion that saw the Savage X Fenty model and ambassador reflecting on his earlier interactions with Rihanna and his involvement with helping bring to life the brand’s inaugural menswear drop. As Combs explained, one goal he had when bringing his creative perspective to the pieces was to craft the "new Calvin Klein for my generation," a goal that’s evident in the presence of the Rihanna-fronted brand's logo on the new briefs.