For its first ad campaign from recently named creative director Matthew M. Williams, the House of Givenchy has enlisted the artistic prowess of none other than Playboi Carti.

The campaign is built on a series of images shot by the prolific Nick Knight and sees Williams lifting the proverbial veil on his unique aesthetic choices for the brand. The voice of Carti, meanwhile, is featured in a video shot by Knight that shows images of new House of Givenchy images being spit out of a high-resolution printer. The audio portion sees Carti working through a number of pronunciation options for the brand's name.

Williams, the founder and lead designer of 1017 ALYX 9SM, was named the new creative director for Givenchy in June.

In a voice note-shared statement at the time, Williams explained to fans of the brand how the role represented the fulfillment of a lifelong personal goal.

'I've worked every day for 15 years toward this single goal and it's super, super surreal," Williams said. "At the same time, it's bittersweet because we're living in an unprecedented times in the world and I just hope in some way I can bring hope, and with my community and colleagues create positive changes for our industry and for the world. I'd like to use this platform to do so."

Below, get a closer look at the Knight-shot images teased in the Carti-assisted video aspect of the campaign:

Image via Givenchy

Carti fans, meanwhile, are indeed still waiting for more word on the arrival of Whole Lotta Red.