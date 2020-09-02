The ongoing pandemic hasn't halted the creativity of Virgil Abloh.

Today, Abloh and Louis Vuitton are giving fans around the world the chance to watch the label's Spring/Summer 2021 collection show live from Tokyo, Japan. The event is going down about a week after LV announced its second collaborative collection with Japanese designer NIGO, and less than two months after the French fashion house launched its first standalone men's store in Tokyo.

Like most other industries, the fashion world has been completely shaken by the global health crisis. Social distancing and lockdown restrictions have forced brands and designers to ditch the traditional fashion weeks show in favor of virtual events. Abloh previously announced LV men's was switching to "a seasonless, itinerant model of fashion shows" this season, with two Spring/Summer 2021 runways; the first of which took place last month in Shanghai.

"Instead of the doom and gloom, sort of panic approach, I looked at it like, 'Oh, this is the new frontier that we’ve been asking for in fashion,'" Abloh told Women's Wear Daily about his new approach. "We’re in a new era. I feel like this is the pandemic of 2020 with the hard stop between fashion as it was before, and I’m interested in this sort of investigation."

You can stream the LV Men's Spring/Summer 2021 runway show above.