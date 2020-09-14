After delivering his chart-topping album High Off Life earlier this year, Future has debuted a new merch collection entitled Life is a High.

"Life is good… It’s a blessing to wake up another day and have the chance to better yourself it’s easy to forget that with all the madness happening in the world,” Future said upon initially revealing the collection. “I want this collection to remind us we can still be high off life. The colors, the fabrics, the artwork all represent this concept with comfort.”

Consisting of t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and some facial masks, the collection features plenty of bold designs and even some tye dye action. Inspired by streetwear as much as it appears to be inspired by just lounging around at home, the pieces look to be a must-cop for any big-time Future fan.

Check out the collection below, and purchase it here.

