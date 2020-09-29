Fred Perry has pulled one of its most iconic polo shirts from production in the U.S. and Canada after it was adopted as uniform by a far right group.

The British brand will no longer be selling one of its Black/Yellow/Yellow twin-tipped shirt, ashirt adopted by Proud Boys, an Southern Poverty Law Center-designated hate group founded in 2016.

Fred Perry condemned the racist, fascist and right-wing organization in a statement on its website and withdrew any association with the group, saying: “Fred Perry does not support and is in no way affiliated with the Proud Boys. It is incredibly frustrating that this group has appropriated our Black/Yellow/Yellow twin tipped shirt and subverted our Laurel Wreath to their own ends.”

"To be absolutely clear, if you see any Proud Boys materials or products featuring our Laurel Wreath or any Black/Yellow/Yellow related items, they have absolutely nothing to do with us, and we are working with our lawyers to pursue any unlawful use of our brand.

Fred Perry has been the adopted clothing choice for the anti-fascist Skinhead subcultural movement in the UK, and the brand spoken out against far-right views on numerous occasions.

“The Fred Perry shirt is a piece of British subcultural uniform, adopted by various groups of people who recognise their own values in what it stands for. We are proud of its lineage and what the Laurel Wreath has represented for over 65 years: inclusivity, diversity and independence.

“Despite its lineage, we have seen that the Black/Yellow/Yellow twin tipped shirt is taking on a new and very different meaning in North America as a result of its association with the Proud Boys. That association is something we must do our best to end. We therefore made the decision to stop selling the Black/Yellow/Yellow twin tipped shirt in the U.S. from September 2020, and we will not sell it there or in Canada again until we’re satisfied that its association with the Proud Boys has ended.”