Drake has once again enlisted the accessorizing prowess of Jason of Beverly Hills, who previously helped the "Summer Games" crafter bring his vision for a pair of 2Pac tribute pieces to life.

Indeed, late Wednesday night, Drake took to Instagram to show a photo in which he's seen wearing a new Ski Mask Cupid pendant atop a Wu-Tang Clan shirt. The pendant is valued at approximately $300,000 and consists of 75 carats of diamonds and more than half a kilo of gold. In the same picture, Drake is seen wearing an Alyx Hero chain, also from the Jason of Beverly Hills team.

And over on the official Jason of Beverly Hills IG, the artist responsible for these pieces shared a closer look at the Ski Mask Cupid pendant, adding that he and Drake have "only just started."

See more photos, all courtesy Jason of Beverly Hills, below:

Image via Jason of Beverly Hills

Image via Jason of Beverly Hills

Image via Jason of Beverly Hills

