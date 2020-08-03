The launch of the new C001 watch collection from Coach sees the iconic brand enlisting the assistance of actor/musician Quincy Brown.

Brown, known for his role on Star, marks his debut as Coach's global watch ambassador with the new collection and is prominently featured in a new campaign from photographer Alessandro Simonetti.

"Working with Coach has been a dream because it's about so much more than the aesthetic," Brown said in a press release announcing the new collection on Monday. "We're not only aligned on values—they've always allowed me to be the real me. Finding a partnership like that is priceless. I'm so proud to be part of the C001 Watch campaign. In my opinion, time is the most valuable asset in our lives, especially now. We all have the same 24 hours, but it’s what you do with it that genuinely defines who you are."

The collection boasts six different styles, each with a range of versatile options including rubber straps and ionic-plated bracelets. For more on the collection, which was celebrated by Coach and the Movado Group offering donations to Feeding America, click here.

Image via Coach

Image via Coach

As detailed in this WWD report, the naming of Brown as Coach's global watch ambassador marks the first time in the brand's two-decade watch history that a celebrity campaign has been utilized.