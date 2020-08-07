Chinatown Market and Allbirds are linking up for what's being billed as a "multi-dimensional partnership" that aims to encourage new generations to incorporate responsible design approaches into their respective creative processes.

The collaborative effort begins on Friday with the launch of the first phase, a one-of-a-kind collection of upcycled pieces from artist Nicole McLaughlin. For the collection, McLaughlin—whose previous credits include work with Puma, Opening Ceremony, and Prada—built the pieces from scrap materials, ultimately crafting new and original sustainable items that will be auctioned off for prospective owners. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Okra Project and the Sunrise Movement.

The collaboration will proceed after the auction with the kickoff of a five-episode IGTV series that will feature both brands giving their respective platforms over to an array of creatives, all of whom will lead digital sessions focused on DIY design methods and the importance sustainability. After the series wraps, viewers will have a chance to submit their own projects, thus giving them a chance to win a two-week digital mentorship from Allbirds and Chinatown Market.

Below, see a selection of images from the first phase of the upcycled collection:

Image via Chinatown Market x Allbirds

Image via Chinatown Market x Allbirds

Image via Chinatown Market x Allbirds

Image via Chinatown Market x Allbirds

Image via Chinatown Market x Allbirds

Image via Chinatown Market x Allbirds

Image via Chinatown Market x Allbirds

Image via Chinatown Market x Allbirds

Image via Chinatown Market x Allbirds

For the auction site and additional info, click here.