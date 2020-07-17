With his latest 4Hunnid drop, YG is lending a hand to Black-owned businesses in South Los Angeles.

In a statement announcing the drop, which features "Fuck 12" and "Fuck the police" designs across multiple pieces, YG pointed to the personal importance of this initiative.

"I'm an artist who comes from the streets and represents the streets so it's important for me to support my community and give back to South LA," he said.

Image via YG/4Hunnid

The 4Hunnid brand is partnering with LISC Los Angeles to distribute grants and offer "technical assistance and other resources" to Black-owned businesses in South LA that have been affected by the COVID 19 pandemic and other recent events. Proceeds from the new Black-owned business drop will be donated toward this collaboration.

The collection includes a range of tees that start at $47.50, hoodies for $75, shorts for $70, and snapbacks for $42. Below, see a selection of campaign images straight from the 4Hunnid team. For purchasing info, click here.

Image via YG/4Hunnid

Image via YG/4Hunnid

Image via YG/4Hunnid

Image via YG/4Hunnid

Image via YG/4Hunnid

Image via YG/4Hunnid

Image via YG/4Hunnid

Image via YG/4Hunnid

Earlier this month, YG came through with the official video for his new song "Swag," featuring Colin Kaepernick-inspired visuals that remain as timely as ever. YG, of course, has been a very vocal supporter of Kaepernick for years now and was among the artists who slammed EA Sports for removing a Kaep lyrical reference in "Big Bank" for its inclusion on the Madden 19 soundtrack.