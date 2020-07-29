Stone Island have linked up with previous collaborator PORTER on a new capsule collection of technical bags that mix functionality with Stoney's iconic design principles.

Keeping things practical, the CO-LAB REFLECTIVE WEAVE RIPSTOP-TC works directly with nylon fabrications on the twisted ripstop. Giving the bag the reflective properties it prides itself on, the nylon tape has been bathed in resin which is made up of glass microspheres.

Basing the collection on the theme of versatility, the ripstop bags come backpacks, tote and pouch bags. The Stone Island Compass and Porter Patch logo's comfortably make themselves at home with surrounding nylon tape, with a special agent also being added the dyeing process to make the pieces anti-drop.

Have a closer look at the Stone Island x Porter bag collection below and head over to the Stone Island store to grab yours.