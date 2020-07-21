Dickies are wrapping up for winter with their latest cityscape collection, which reworks some of the brand's most iconic pieces for a 2020 street aesthetic.

Dropping a new collection fit for a life of exploration, this latest Dickies capsule dives into archives with an array of contrasting imagery that nods to the days of rich workwear heritage. Involving a series of silhouettes that focus on forward-thinking prints and attention to detail, the colourways are kept ice-cold with 'Coral Blue' being this season's global colour. Using the blue throughout the collection, stand-out items come from the smart-casual work pants, Sacramento shirt and Eisenhower jacket.

The unisex collection taps into lounge wear inspirations with the 'Rodessa' and 'Lockport Vest' puffer-style jackets being styled to layer smoothly over a broad selection of hoodies, sweats and long sleeve shirts and tees.

Have a closer peep of the new Dickies capsule below and head over to their website to grab your favourite pieces.