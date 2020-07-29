With the NBA making its long-awaited return this week, it's only fitting that there are now some notable basketball-inspired releases worth adding to your summer fit rotation this week. The highlight from this week's releases is a project between the Philadelphia 76ers and Philly boutique Lapstone & Hammer that includes limited edition collaborations from brands like Eric Emanuel, Needles, and New York Sunshine. As Russell Westbrook prepares to battle for an NBA title in the Orlando bubble, his label Honor the Gift is also set to drop its Summer 2020 "Gasoline" collection.

Other highlights include a new assortment of product from Rhuigi Villaseñor's Rhude, an exclusive curation of T-shirts from MR PORTER, the latest Bape x Star Wars capsule, a restock of one of Supreme's best collabs from 2020, the latest from Jaden Smith's clothing line, and more.

Check out a detailed guide to all of this week's best style releases below.

Philadelphia 76ers x Lapstone & Hammer Crossover Capsule Collection

Release Date: Aug. 1

Where to Buy It: lapstoneandhammer.com

Price: TBD

Philadelphia boutique Lapstone & Hammer has officially joined forces with the Philadelphia 76ers for a special capsule just in time for the return of the NBA regular season. Modeled with the help of Sixers legend Allen Iverson, the release includes special product from various collaborators such as mesh shorts from Eric Emanuel, boiler suits from New York Sunshine, Needles tracksuits, and a colorway of the Reebok Question Mid designed by LQQK Studios.

MR PORTER Tee Store

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: mrporter.com

Price: $30-$770

MR PORTER has relaunched its Tee Store. A curation of 19 designers have created exclusive graphic T-shirts only available via the online retailer. Brands include Casablanca, Bode, Billionaire Boys Club, Carhartt WIP, and more.

Rhude Summer 2020 Drop

Release Date: July 31

Where to Buy It: rh-ude.com

Price: TBD

Rhude is dropping a handful of new items this Friday including a white version of its Bandana V2 sneaker and a red trucker cap embroidered with a flip of the Miller Genuine Draft logo.

Bape x 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes' Back 40th Anniversary Collection

Release Date: Aug. 1

Where to Buy It: Bape stores and bape.com

Price: TBD

Bape is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with a special capsule. Highlights include Boba Fett Bearbricks, T-shirts featuring Darth Vader's iconic mask covered in black Bape camo, and Baby Milo designs featuring Yoda and R2D2.

Polo Ralph Lauren One-Year-Out Olympics Collection

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: ralphlauren.com

Price: $59.50-$148

The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo may have been postponed, but long-time Team USA outfitter Ralph Lauren has still dropped a collection to celebrate all of the Olympians one year away from the newly proposed date for the opening ceremony in Summer 2021. Pieces from the 32-piece collection include T-shirts, hoodies, and quarter-zip pullovers with traditional USA branding hits. 25 percent of the purchase price of each item will be donated to the Team USA Fund.

Supreme x Barbour Restock

Release Date: July 30

Where to Buy It: barbour.com

Price: TBD

One of the best collaborations from Supreme's Spring/Summer 2020 collection is getting a rare restock this Thursday. Barbour will be restocking its collab with the streetwear giant exclusively on its web store. That means that anyone who struck out initially will get a second chance at crusher hats, camp caps, waist bags, and even the leopard print field jacket that was looked at as a standout when the capsule initially release this past May.

Honor the Gift 'Gasoline' Collection

Release Date: July 29

Where to Buy It: honorthegift.co

Price: TBD

Russell Westbrook's Honor the Gift has dropped its Summer 2020 "Gasoline" collection. Inspired by Westbrook's upbringing in Los Angeles, the assortment includes T-shirts with flips of retro gas station logos, chrome car hood ornaments, and low riders. Other items include quarter-zip hoodies, paisley denim shorts, khaki trousers embroidered with various patches, and mechanic shirts.

DRx Romanelli x LeRoy Neiman Foundation Five-Panel Cap

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: leroyneiman.com

Price: $65

DRx Romanelli has collaborated with the LeRoy Neiman Foundation for a special five-panel cap. The cap was initially intended to celebrate the start of the 2020 Summer Olympics as Neiman was the official artist of the Olympics for decades before his death in 2012. Each cap features a mostly black build with abstract designs resembling Neiman's signature color palette printed on each side panel and will come with a vintage poster from the LeRoy Neimane Foundation archives. Proceeds are being donated to Artist Relief's Coronavirus funding efforts.

MSFTSrep 'Trippy Summer' Collection

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: msftsrep.com

Price: $38-$80

Jaden Smith's MSFTSrep has released its brand new collection, "Trippy Summer." Inspired by the '60s, the drop consists of colorful items like all-over print hoodies, tie-dye T-shirts covered in psychedelic fonts, dip-dyed shorts with rainbow graphics, and even bed sheets.

Holiday International Day of Friendship Collection

Release Date: July 30

Where to Buy It: holidaybrand.co

Price: TBD

Holiday's latest drop is arriving in celebration of the International Day of Friendship on July 30. In the spirit of the collection, the lookbook features founder Nick Lenzini's various friends rocking the apparel in quarantine. Pieces include a royal blue hoodie with New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers logos printed on the chest, dip-dyed Carhartt vests, T-shirts covered in rodeo imagery, and dyed sweatsuits.

STAYCOOLNYC x Lil Dicky

Release Date: July 31

Where to Buy It: lildicky.com

Price: $25-$65

STAYCOOLNYC has collaborated with Lil Dicky for a special capsule collection. Hoodies and T-shirts will be up for grabs featuring various colorful illustrations ranging showing the rapper in a basketball uniform, throwing up his signature hand pose with fans, and cosplaying as Noah beside his ark of animals. Partial proceeds will be donated to The Bail Project.