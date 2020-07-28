On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers announced their collaboration with Lapstone & Hammer for the next installment of 76ers Crossover.

"As we evaluated potential collaborators, Lapstone & Hammer's position and energy within the Philadelphia market made them the ideal brand to showcase Philadelphia's vibrant fashion scene along with Red Bull," Desron Dorset, 76ers Vice President of Business Development, said. "It is an honor to collaborate with these talented designers, and important that we are able to dedicate proceeds to improve our local communities."

This collaboration will include designs from brands such as Eric Emanuel, Arena x New Era, Needles, New York Sunshine, Everest Isles, LQQK Studios, and Blackstock & Weber. Proceeds will go towards Urban Affairs Coalition, a Philadelphia-based organization that "that unites government, business, neighborhoods, and individual initiative to improve the quality of life in the region, build wealth in urban communities and solve emerging issues."

The campaign features Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle, and NBA legend Allen Iverson, as well as Eagles safety Rodney McLeod.

The 76ers Crossover capsule will be available through the Lapstone & Hammer website on August 1.