A new collab t-shirt from The Hundreds and Billionaire Boys Club has launched, with all proceeds going toward Black Lives Matter and the Black Mental Health Alliance.

The black t-shirt boasts double-needle bottom hem and sleeves, shoulder-to-shoulder tape, a preshrunk fit, and 100 percent cotton tubular jersey. You can currently buy one for $75 via the official Hundreds site, though it's worth noting that the piece will only be available for 48 hours.

Below, get a closer look at the social justice-minded collab piece:

Image via The Hundreds x Billionaire Boys Club

The brands are the latest to step up with an effort to raise funds for such causes amid worldwide protests calling attention to police brutality, systemic racism, and the dire need for change on all fronts. Other voices who recently announced contributions to social justice organizations include Supreme, Palace, Basketcase, Alife, and more.

For info on how you too can get involved, whether through direct donations of your own and/or by adding your name to some urgent petitions, please consult this routinely updated guide.