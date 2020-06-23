Ralph Lauren is launching a new Polo Pride collection for adults and children, marking a partnership with the Stonewall Community Foundation.

In a statement announcing the collection, which is complemented by a digital marketing campaign featuring a curated collection of self-portraits and more, Ralph Lauren's chief innovation officer David Lauren outlined the inspiration behind the effort.

"Pride is another way for us to prove that love transcends all borders, and that by standing together with the LGBTQIA+ community, the Black community and their allies, we can send a message of solidarity to the world," Lauren said in a press release on Monday.

The capsule collection features a re-imagining of the iconic Polo Pony across multiple pieces including a Polo shirt, graphic tee, tank top, sweatshirt, flag sweater, fanny pack, baseball cap, water bottle, socks, and a dog Polo. The Stonewall Community Foundation will receive 100 percent of the purchase price from the sales of the Polo shirts and dog Polo shirts, with 25 percent of the purchase price from the other pieces also being donated.

The accompanying marketing campaign—built on the idea of giving a platform to stories of inclusion—features contributions from Deep Pool, Richard Haines, Dan Levy, Indya Moore, Sarah M. Bloom, Erika Linder, and more.

Shop the new Pride capsule collection here. Below, see a selection of product shots and campaign images.

