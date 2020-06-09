Comme Des Garçons is stepping up to the plate to send a message through its brand.

On Tuesday, Dover Street Market—which is run by Comme Des Garçons co-founder Rei Kawakubo and her husband, Adrian Joffe—reveal on its Instagram accounts that Comme Des Garçons will be putting out a line dedicated to the state of the world.

In the accounts' captions, Dover Street Market explains that the items were meant to welcome fans back into their Paris and Los Angeles stores with positive messages after the COVID-19 quarantine had ended. But now, it has decided to send all the proceed from these pieces to the Northside Achievement Zone.

Per the website, the Northside Achievement Zone is an organization in Minneapolis that exists to "end generational poverty and build a culture of achievement in North Minneapolis." The initiative works hard to better the lives of youth in a city that witnessed the death of George Floyd.

In the posts' captions, Comme Des Garçons writes this is just the first step in its plan to support the Black Lives Matter movement and help change the reality of Black people around the world.

"This is just the first of a stream of activities we are planning for Black Lives Matter, epitomizing our continued commitment to furthering diversity and equality of opportunity within CDG and DSM, and to listen and learn and do better, in the struggle to obliterate the evil of racism, prejudice and discrimination from the world," the post reads.

The available pieces include jackets, T-shirts, and tote bags. These items bare optimistic messages like "On to the future with good energy," "Believe in a better tomorrow," and other affirmations. They are available at DSM's newly reopened Paris store, the soon-to-be-open Los Angeles store, and online at the official website.