A Bathing Ape has just unveiled their latest collaboration with fellow Japanese fashion label Comme De Garçons on Monday afternoon.

The collection—which includes a black full-zip hoodie, grey camouflage full-zip hoodie, white buttondown shirt with the Bape head at the center, and two sets of monochromatic black and white tees with different Bape designs—is set to release exclusively on June 20 at the new Bape x Comme De Garçons retail store that was opened in Shinsaibashi, Osaka back in April. There's no word yet as to if/when this collection will be receiving an online release.

This also isn't the first time that Bape and CdG have collaborated together. The two brands meshed their iconic prints together back in March of 2012 when releasing their Bape x CdG Play T-shirt collection that released exclusively to the Bape Store inside the Dover Street Market Ginza in Tokyo.