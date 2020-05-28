Travis Scott has rolled out another batch of summer-ready merch.

On Thursday, the Houston rapper released his "Cactus Trails" collection, which includes some practical items for your outdoor activities. Yes, the range features staple items like graphic tees and pullover hoodies, but there's also camping essentials like a branded sleeping bag, a portable hammock, Nalgene water bottle, compass, and a keychain compass or thermometer.

Customers can also cop a number of sherpa pieces, trail shorts, and the newly unveiled Nike Air Max 270 "Cactus Trails."

You can check out items from the "Cactus Jack Trail" collection below. The products range from $15 to $200 and can be purchased now at La Flame's official online store.

The release went down on the same day Scott shared his "TKN" track and video with Rosalía. He also teamed up with LeBron James earlier this month on a Cactus Jack x Uninterrupted tee for the class of 2020.