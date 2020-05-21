Savage X Fenty has announced a very fitting partnership with Megan Thee Stallion. The “Savage” rapper will appear in the lingerie brand’s summer 2020 social media campaign, called #SavagexTheeStallion.

“Meg is the energy we were looking for,” Rihanna said in a statement. “She is a risktaker with an attitude, character, and personality.”

It also doesn’t hurt that Meg’s song “Savage” has become both a commercial success and viral hit, especially thanks to the Beyoncé remix.

“I’m so excited to work with a brand that embodies diversity and celebrates women in all their glory,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement. “In my Savage x Fenty, I feel sexy, comfortable, and confident. We want all the hotties around the world to feel good about themselves exactly as they are.”

Megan released the original version of “Savage” in March, as part of her EP Suga, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 100. The song’s remix released in late April, since peaking at No. 2 on the chart, and currently sitting at No. 5.

Both the original song and remix have become sensations on TikTok, with “Savage” spurring the #SavageChallenge, and the remix prompting a new choreographed dance.

The Savage X Fenty collection is available for purchase at www.SavageX.com, Amazon, ASOS, and Zalando, with prices ranging from $12.50 to $105.