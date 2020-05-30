Fashion brand Pretty Little Thing has come under fire after their attempt to show racial solidarity went left.

On Friday, the company tweeted a graphic that read: "Stand together."

"We understand we have a duty of care to talk about topics other than just fashion and lifestyle news," the company wrote in a caption alongside the picture.

While it seemed like a positive message, people took offense to the graphic because it featured a white hand holding a black hand that was an unrealistically dark shade.

The current state of race relations in America along with the nation's history of using obscenely dark characters to depict black people led people to be upset by the graphic.

Pretty Little Thing quickly deleted the tweet but it didn't stop people from condemning the company for its lack of sensitivity.