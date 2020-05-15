Uniqlo is launching a limited edition collab experience that sees Grammy winner Billie Eilish linking up with the esteemed art icon Takashi Murakami.

As announced on Friday, the UT (Uniqlo T-Shirt) collection puts the artistic personalities of each distinctive creator on display by way of graphics that aim to combine their respective styles. The designs are exclusive to Uniqlo, with a brand rep saying in a statement that the pieces will give fans "new discoveries in each [artist's] visions."

The collection will be out in late May. Catch a video teaser of the collab above, as well as some collection-hyping photos below. Expect impending announcements to launch from the special Uniqlo x Takashi Murakami x Billie Eilish site.

Image via Uniqlo x Takashi Murakami

Image via Uniqlo x Takashi Murakami

Image via Uniqlo x Takashi Murakami

Takashi Murakami, of course, has linked up with Uniqlo in the past. Back in 2018, for example, he teamed with the brand for their UT line inspired by the Doraemon manga.

Speaking with Complex at the time, Murakami reflected on his stature among multiple generations as a leading artistic voice.

"The merchandise I create has never been for profit," he said. "It's just because I was curious. But I’ve always wanted to explore what comes after Andy Warhol and Jeff Koons have done, because I wanted to explore that line further. So it was always a part of my fine art activity."