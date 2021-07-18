Saturday’s game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres came to an abrupt halt after gunfire erupted outside Nationals Park stadium.

According to the Associated Press, shots were heard from the left side of the field during the sixth inning, prompting players and spectators to flee and take cover.

CNN reports at least four people were wounded during the incident and were immediately transferred to the hospital. Law enforcement tells the outlet the shooting was not related to the game. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

The Nationals released an official statement shortly after the incident, announcing the game would resume on Sunday.

This story is developing.