Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in a Brandon, Florida hotel room, the local Tampa NBC affiliate reports.

The 38-year-old reportedly checked into Homewood Suites on Jan. 11 and had been staying in the room until his death. His family reported him missing on Feb. 10, moving his family to report him missing. Two days later, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office found him in the hotel room.

After speaking with Jackson, the authorities canceled the missing person case. Yet, on Monday, Jackson was found dead in the hotel by a housekeeper. Per deputies, there were no signs of trauma and police are still investigating Jackson’s cause of death.

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him. Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.”

The Buccaneers also released a statement on Jackson’s passing.

Jackson was drafted by the Chargers in 2005 from Northern Colorado. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012 where he played until he retired in 2016. He was a three-time Pro Bowler during his 11-year career.