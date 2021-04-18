Vanessa Bryant commemorated her 20th wedding anniversary with her late husband Kobe Bryant on Sunday, posting happy memories from their marriage.

“Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years,” she captioned a photo of them kissing on their wedding day.

She also shared a video of Kobe talking about their relationship. “We have a good time together. I love her tremendously. We’re best friends too. It’s a blessing,” he said.

Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine McDonnell celebrated the milestone anniversary by sending Vanessa a flower arrangement of red roses. Gasol and his wife named their daughter after Vanessa and Kobe’s daughter, Gianna. Vanessa thanked the couple and their daughter on her Instagram Story, with McDonnell later resharing the photo and writing, “Happy Anniversary to two incredible soulmates + 20 years of true love. We love you, V+KB.”

Kobe and Vanessa married in 2001 when she was 18, shortly after meeting each other at a music video shoot in 1999. They later shared four daughters: Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, Capri, 1, and 13-year-old Gianna, who passed away in the same helicopter crash as Kobe on Jan. 26, 2020.