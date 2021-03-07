Quavo and Jack Harlow walked away with the win in Bleacher Report’s Open Run showdown.

The two-on-two basketball game, presented by Modelo Beer, pitted the Migos member and the “What’s Poppin” artist against 2 Chainz and Lil Baby, who suffered a 21-7 defeat Saturday night. Quavo was the undisputed star of the night, with 17 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks, which isn’t too surprising considering he was named MVP of the 2018 Celebrity All-Star Game.

“Those are four good guys on one court – that’s gonna be fire,” Quavo told Billboard earlier this week. “We the best two that’s gon’ win. You know anyone with me is going to win. Let’s get it. I hope they bring their A-game.”

Harlow also expressed confidence after he was teamed up with Quavo, stating the rapper was his No. 1 choice.

“Well, I didn’t choose my teammate, but I got to say, I’m very happy with who I got,” he told Uproxx. “Out of the three other players, that would be my number one choice because he brings something to the game, based on everything I’ve seen on YouTube, that I don’t bring to the game. He’s a shooter, he seemed like a ball handler. I like his confidence on the court and I think I’m going to be complimenting him perfectly with my game and some of my grit. And I’m going to let him cut.

As winners of the game, Quavo and Harlow will receive a cash prize of $500,000. Bleacher Report has also pledged to donate an additional $500,000 to HBCUs of Quavo and Harlow’s choice. The former selected Simmons College of Kentucky and Kentucky State, while the latter played for Clark Atlanta University and Spellman College.

I’ll be donating $500k to Kentucky State University and Simmons College of Kentucky 💜💜💜💜 https://t.co/YV7c8p2Y6f — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) March 7, 2021

