Topps and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have teamed up yet again, but this time they have stepped into the NFT world.

After releasing a physical card set that sold out due to high demand, they are now offering up a six-piece NFT collection that was created in collaboration with Trevor’s family members. His brother and sister-in-law, professional artist duo Chase and Brooke Lawrence, helped design the collection which features five open-edition cards as well as a 1/1 auction of a signed Superfractor card along with a signed Artist Proof card from Trevor, Chase, and Brooke.

The five open-edition cards are $200, and a collector who purchases all five NFTs will receive a limited edition Chrome card. “I’m excited to be working with Topps on this really unique set,” Lawrence said. “Chase and Brooke are extremely talented artists and it’s special to collaborate with them on these custom designs.”

“We are honored by the response to the physical cards we created and are excited to collaborate with Trevor and Topps on our first NFT collection,” Chase and Brooke explained. “This collection is meant to showcase Trevor’s natural energy and charisma paired with colorful nostalgia, and retro-psychedelic works of art.”

The store launches today (April 27) at 11 a.m. ET via Mintable and will be available for only 24 hours.