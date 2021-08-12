On Thursday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for its new football docuseries Titletown High, which chronicles the trials and tribulations on the Valdosta Wildcats high school football team.

Set to arrive on the streaming platform on Friday, August 27, the 8-episode documentary series follows the Wildcats during a particularly tumultuous season under infamous coach Rush Propst. For those unfamiliar with his history, Propst has frequently been criticized for his behavior and methods, and was let go from the Valdosta High School team this year after allegedly engaging in illegal recruiting practices.

The first trailer gives us a look into the players under him, and the hurdles they face as they hope to earn a spot on a promising college team. The soundtrack for the trailer is an unreleased track from G-Eazy and Demi Lovato entitled “Breakdown,” which will appear on the former’s next studio album, There Things Happen Too.

“I felt like this song perfectly captures the roller coaster of emotions in the show and the intense feelings brought on by the pressures of successes and failures in life," G-Eazy said in a statement. "Hearing this song with their stories brought the meaning behind the lyrics to a whole new level. We’re hella excited to be a part of this series!”

Watch the trailer for Titletown High above, and look out for it when it arrives on Netflix next month.