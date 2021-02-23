Tiger Woods has been injured in a single-car crash in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California, with fire crews having to use the jaws of life to extract him from the vehicle. Images from the scene quickly emerged on social media, showing Tiger’s car in bad shape.

L.A. County Sheriffs released a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

“On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes,” officials said. “The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.”

LASD confirmed that Tiger was “extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, released a statement saying Tiger suffered “multiple leg injuries” and is currently in surgery.

ESPN’s Michael Eaves tweeted that the inuries are “not considered life-threatening.”​​​​​​​

According to TMZ, Woods was attending his annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades.

Woods was previously in a car accident in 2009, when he crashed his SUV at his Florida home. He was also arrested and charged with a DUI in 2017 after police discovered him passed out behind the wheel of his car.