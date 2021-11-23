The Flower Mound Rebels, a youth football team in Texas composed of children between the ages of seven and eight, were booted from their league’s playoffs after finishing up a perfect season, CBS Sports reports.

The team was 33-0 going into the playoffs, and Vice President Rhett Taylor of the Keller Youth Association made the call that the team was simply “too good” to compete. “They are too good. I fully admit it,” Taylor later told NBC News. “They are a select-level team. They are too good for a rec-level team.”

The team’s center, Greyson Tanner, told KCEN that his team's removal from the playoffs made him “very sad.”

“I feel like we deserved to play in the playoffs,” Tanner said in the video above.

“The aggregate score of the seven games they've played in is 199-6,” Taylor told KCEN. “So in my mind, they’ve dominated our league.”

Coach Ragan Montero simply thinks that Taylor is a sore loser, and that her team's removal was just because they had crushed Taylor’s own team 33-0 earlier in the season. “He’s changing the rules so it benefits him,” Montero told the outlet. “I don’t think we can be too good...he wants to play with us but he doesn’t want us to be good, so I don’t really know what that teaches the kids. ‘Hey try your hardest but sorry you won’t get the end result that you want?’”

Tanner chimed in that he simply wants to finish what he and his team started. “I want for us to actually just finish our games,” he told KCEN. “It's truly all I want.”