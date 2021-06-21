The Los Angeles Clippers took the loss in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns. Then, two Clippers fans felt the agony of defeat after the game, when they were feeling like Jon Snow in the “Battle of the Bastards” episode in Game of Thrones by allowing a verbal conflict to turn physical inside an arena filled with Suns fans.

In the clip below, it appears that one of the Clippers fans in a Kawhi Leonard jersey sets things off by throwing the first punch before a wave of Suns faithful pounced on the two, and made quick work of them.

Some people can also be heard yelling “Suns in 4,” a reference to an incident during Phoenix’s last series where one of their fans single-handedly disposed of a duo of overzealous Denver Nuggets supporters before reminding them that the Suns were winning the series in four games. The incident caught the attention of Suns star Devin Booker, who took to Twitter to seek out the information of the mystery guy, who we later found out was Nick McKellar.

McKellar sent Booker a DM, apologizing for making Suns fans look bad, and explained that he was only acting in self-defense. According to ESPN, Book rewarded the fan’s fierce loyalty with a signed jersey and tickets to Game 1. Former NBA player and analyst Richard Jefferson questioned whether such actions “could set a bad precedent.”

During Game 1, the “Suns in 4” guy was treated like a local celebrity.

Meanwhile, one of the Nuggets fans that he punched is now telling his side of the story.

These Suns fans aren’t expecting free tickets to Game 2 now, are they?