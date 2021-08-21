Sha’Carri Richardson finished ninth at the Nike Prefontaine Classic’s women’s 100m, running in at 11.14 seconds, and eventually withdrawing from the 200m. Proving victorious in the race comes Elaine Thompson-Herah, whose 10.54 finish places her at the second-fastest time ever.

The track star’s first race back, after missing the Olympics over a positive marijuana test disqualification, may have looked like a let-down to some. Still, it hasn’t crushed Richardson’s spirits nor determination, as demonstrated by her post-race sentiments.

“This is one race,” Richardson said in a post-race interview. “I’m not done. You know what I’m capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all the shit you want. Because I’m here to stay. I’m not done. I’m the sixth fastest woman in this game ever. Can’t nobody ever take that from me.”

Shortly after, Carri withdrew from the 200m, which was won by Mujinga Kambundji in 22.06 seconds.

Fans have also kept an ear to Twitter for thoughts from other competitors about the race, including Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who came in second at 10.73 and popped in on Twitter with a pair of emoji eyes. The five-time Olympic champion, however, had no comment on Sha’Carri’s run.

The Prefontaine Classic—named after Olympian Steve Prefontaine—has been running for 48 years in Oregon, but last year’s event was called off in response to COVID-19.

Here’s what fans had to say about Sha’Carri’s first event back.