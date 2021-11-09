UPDATED 11/10, 6:05 p.m. ET: Scottie Pippen sat down with GQ, and said that he was as good a player as Michael Jordan.

“I just want to let people know and set the record straight that I was as great a player as Michael Jordan,” Pippen said. “Only one player can take home the MVP, and that’s that.”

Scottie Pippen did his best to discredit Michael Jordan’s iconic 1997 NBA Finals “Flu Game” by reminding Bulls fans that he played through worse.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Pippen explained that he played with a herniated disc, and asked Frank Isola which sounded worse during the station’s Pippen town hall event.

“I’mma ask you this: Is it easier to play with a herniated disc or to play with the flu?” Pippen said. “Well, I don’t see many bad back games, but I do see flu games. Flu. Come on.

Pippen wanted to make it clear how banged up he was for Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

“I got a dunk early in the game and got banged a little bit by [Karl] Malone,” he explained. “That really put me back on my heels throughout that whole game where I was running back in the locker room [to get] cortisone, whatever kind of medication I could get in me, heat pack, whatever to try to carry on. I definetly was not able to play a game 7.”

After Isola mentioned that Jordan “would get sick in a playoff game, we make it seem like he came from his hospital bed with [an] IV stuck in his arm…” Pippen responded by promoting his new memoir Unguarded. “It’s in the book,” he said.

This marks the latest instance in which Pippen has slammed his former teammate in the lead up to his book, an excerpt of which claims that Jordan wanted The Last Dance to prove that he’s still bigger than LeBron James.