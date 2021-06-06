Another tennis player has withdrawn from the French Open.

After his third-round victory, Roger Federer announced his decision to remove himself from the tournament, Sports Illustrated reports. He said his recent knee surgeries are the reason behind his withdrawal.

“After discussions with my team, I’ve decided I will need to pull out of the French Open today,” Federer said. “After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it’s important that I listen to my body and make sure I don’t push myself too quickly on my road to recovery.”

He continued, “I am thrilled to have gotten 3 matches under my belt. There is no greater feeling than being back on court.”

Federer shared the news after winning against Dominik Koepfer on Saturday night, in a four-set match that lasted three-and-a-half hours. If Federer had stayed in the match, he would’ve been set to go head-to-head with ninth-ranked Matteo Berrettini, who will now face world No.1 Novak Djokovic or Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals.

“The Roland-Garros tournament is sorry about the withdrawal of Roger Federer, who put up an incredible fight last night,” French Open tournament director Guy Forget said in a statement. “We were all delighted to see Roger back in Paris, where he played three high-level matches. We wish him all the best for the rest of the season.”

Earlier this week, Naomi Osaka made headlines when she decided to withdraw from the French Open after she was fined $15,000 and threatened with expulsion for not attending a press conference. She cited mental health concerns as the reason why she didn’t appear, saying that the media frequently mishandles questions.