The NFL Draft is the biggest event of the offseason for many reasons. The drama builds over the course of months, and there’s endless amounts of optimism and good feels throughout the three-day event. But some NFL teams would love a do-over.

Investing millions of dollars in 20-somethings can either bring out the best in an individual or the worst. When it goes south, sometimes it’s a matter of the wrong player teaming up the wrong coaching staff. Other times, the evaluation on how a star college player projected in the pros was simply off.

We’re going to redraft the 2020 NFL Draft class as if the franchises knew what was coming in their rookie campaign. Performances, injuries, and team fits are all considered. We’ll exclude draft-day trades that were made, so pre-draft order is back.