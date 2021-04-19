Less than two weeks remain until the 2021 NFL Draft is finally here. Big trades, pro days, and free agency has led to a ton of change since the Super Bowl. We’re getting a clearer picture of what might unfold during the first-round. However, there are still plenty of questions that remain. What will the 49ers do at No. 3? Which QB will fall in the first round? Will the Falcons trade back? Will the Patriots trade up? We don’t know these answers yet, but that’s the fun of it all. In this mock draft, we try and make sense of it all and cut through the various rumors out there. With less than two weeks until the draft, it’s only about to get crazier from here.

Our latest mock draft reflects what we’ve seen thus far in free agency and projects who fits where the best. We’ll break down all 32 picks and give some of the latest intel from around the league.