The Raptors’ Welcome Toronto Creators program, an initiative that advocates for BIPOC creatives in Toronto, is now open for a new round of applicants. The program spotlights emerging BIPOC artists between the ages of 16 to 29. Three artists are chosen for one-on-one mentoring and networking opportunities with the Raptors’ creative resources. The finalists are also assigned one ‘Welcome Toronto’ game that will spotlight their art and story. The artist will be featured both during the broadcast of the game, and across the Raptors social media platforms.

Complex Canada caught up with Spoken word artist Hannah Flores and graphic designer and photographer Trae Nguyen, both alumni of Welcome Toronto Creators program’s inaugural class. Flores, who entered the program at 18, was able to get exposure and a creative boost. “It was a surreal and exciting experience. I was able to realize my potential as an artist and work towards a final product that was dedicated to the city that I grew up in,” she says.

“Having a program like this can encourage more youth and BIPOC communities to redefine and create their own career paths. Creativity should be celebrated and I believe this program is the epitome of walking the talk.” says Nguyen, who was able to connect deeper with her talents and her community. Flores agrees: “There is so much hidden talent out there just waiting to be discovered.”

The Creators Program is an opportunity to learn hands-on skills that will help creatives sustain a successful career while still honing their passion. Nguyen describes it as a chance to grow as a creative and as a professional. “[It] helped me exercise my creative brain from ideation to execution. Working on tight deadlines with MLSE was a career step for myself, and I learned the process of how projects come to life for brands like the Raptors.”

The program’s mission is to grow a strong network of artists, inspiring and motivating the next generation. The Creators program began as an extension of Welcome Toronto, and while its focus is to give the finalists opportunities, it also provides a connection to the city they live in. Flores explains: “Having been a Raptors fan since I was very young, it was that much more meaningful to work with the organization to showcase, and in my case speak to, the best of Toronto Raptors spirit.”

Applications are open from today until Dec. 10 via raptors.com/welcometoronto.