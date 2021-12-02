Thousands of people have backed a petition to honor 16-year-old Tate Myre, a “standout” football player who was killed in the Oxford High School shooting.

According to the New York Times, Myre was wounded during the Tuesday attack in which four were killed and seven were injured. Michigan police have not provided details on Myer’s interaction with the suspected gunman, however, a Change.org petition states he was shot while trying to disarm the suspect. The petition is calling for the school’s Wildcats Stadium to be renamed “Tate Myre Stadium.” As of press time, the page had received over 87,000 signatures.

“Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend,” the petition reads. “His act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations, he put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School.”

Although local law enforcement have not provided details on Myre’s interaction with the shooter, they confirmed he died while officers were transporting him to the hospital.

“There was no time to wait,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told the Times. “He tried to load him into the car to get him as fast as he could to a hospital, and he expired in the car.”

According to the Detroit News, Myre was an honor student who played on the Oxford varsity football team since his freshman year. The running back/tight end had received a regional football award from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association earlier this year, and was looking to attend Michigan State University, Grand Valley State University, Wayne State University or Texas University.

“Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all,” the school’s football team tweeted Tuesday. “You will be missed, Tate.”

The other victims who were killed in the shooting have been identified as 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana. Six students and a teacher were hospitalized with injuries sustained during the shooting. The Detroit News reports four of these victims have been discharged.

Michigan police say officers apprehended the 15-year-old suspect five minutes after the shooting. The gunman is said to be a male sophomore student who used a 9mm Sig Sauer his father had purchased on Black Friday. Investigators have not determined the shooter’s motive.