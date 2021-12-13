An overtime pass from Tom Brady to Mike Evans during Sunday’s game featuring the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set Twitter ablaze after an earlier similar play wasn’t called.

While Bills cornerback Levi Wallace was flagged for pass interference on Evans, which moved them up 19 yards, Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis III appeared to get away with interfering with Stephon Diggs.

The Bills ultimately had to settle for a field goal, and then watch as Brady threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman to win the game in overtime.

As you might expect, people weren’t too thrilled about the night’s officiating, with many attributing the nature of the calls to Brady’s status in the game. Regardless of what you think of Brady, and whether or not officials seem to favor him, it’s hard to ignore what he’s doing. After today’s win, Brady cemented his status as the MVP favorite, a win that would make him the oldest MVP in any sport.

Check out some of the more notable reactions to Sunday’s game below.